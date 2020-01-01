 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rogers Carton

by Rogers

Rogers Cannabis Pre-rolls Rogers Carton

$200.00MSRP

About this product

The Rogers carton is great for someone who wants to get the best bang for their buck. Each carton contains 10 packs adding up to about 55 g of flower. For the more serious buyers. All of our products are tested through SC Labs.

About this brand

Rogers Logo
Rogers are packs of 5 pre Rolled Kingsize Joints that come in either Indica or sativa. Each pack contains about 5.5 G of flower, 18-22% THC guaranteed per pack.