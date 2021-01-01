 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Elixir Full Spectrum (500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 3000 mg)

Elixir Full Spectrum (500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 3000 mg)

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Elixir Full Spectrum (500 mg, 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 3000 mg)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our full-spectrum, high powered tinctures are created from the oils of organically grown hemp and then immersed in a water soluble MCT solution and drizzled in mint flavor. Full-spectrum means our tinctures are bursting with all the cannabinoid goodness the hemp plant has to offer. Cannabidiol (or CBD) may be useful in managing anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and even recovery from sports related exertion.

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review