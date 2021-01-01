 Loading…

Dog Tincture – Bacon Flavor (250 mg, 500 mg)

by Rogue Apothecary

Dog Tincture – Bacon Flavor (250 mg, 500 mg)

About this product

Turns out, CBD isn’t just for humans, it’s for fur humans too! Your fur baby deserves to benefit from all the cannabinoids too, so we made an elixir that is so easy to drop into food or the corner of their mouths so that they can feel as great as you do! Pure CBD distillate with MCT oils, glucosamine, omega oils, and juicy bacon flavor all combine for an amazing tasting and acting pet elixir.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

