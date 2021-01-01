About this product

Turns out, CBD isn’t just for humans, it’s for fur humans too! Your fur baby deserves to benefit from all the cannabinoids too, so we made an elixir that is so easy to drop into food or the corner of their mouths so that they can feel as great as you do! Pure CBD distillate with MCT oils, glucosamine, omega oils, and juicy bacon flavor all combine for an amazing tasting and acting pet elixir.