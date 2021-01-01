 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Rogue 1 Hitter

Rogue 1 Hitter

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Other Miscellaneous Rogue 1 Hitter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This discrete little beauty deserves a special place in your smoking arsenal. She is compact, easy to clean, and even easier to use! Sometimes you have all the time in the world for rigging up, but for when you don’t, our Rogue Apothecary one-hitter is for you! Some sticky grind pressed in the bottom and a quick light is all you need for expedient relief from what ails you. Pair with some of our craft cannabis and you have a bright day or peaceful night ahead.

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review