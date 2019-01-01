About this product
Rogue Farmer Purple Nepal is a mellow indica-dominant strain yielding high THC levels. This happy strain is a cross between an original Napalese strain and Lemon Thai. Purple Nepal has a mellow, earthy grape, flowery and sweet flavor. Purple Nepal is the perfect solution for stress, insomnia, pain and headaches. Purple Nepal came in at 20.26% THC and 1.90% total terpenes! The main terpenes are Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophylene and Pinene.
Purple Nepal is a cross between an original Nepalese strain and Lemon Thai. A happy, medium-level strain, Purple Nepal will not leave you stuck on the couch but is best used when you are looking to unwind at the end of the day. Sweet and flowery, Purple Nepal has a mellow, earthy grape taste that complements its almost completely purple leaves. This strain is easy to cultivate and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks. While it may be grown outdoors with some difficulty, it typically grows best and produces high yields when grown indoors.