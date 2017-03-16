ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 135 reviews

Lemon Thai

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 135 reviews

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

Effects

82 people reported 558 effects
Happy 58%
Energetic 52%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 36%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 6%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

135

XhippieSpencer16
Member since 2013
This weed... Dayum.. I fucking love this strain. All the positive qualities of a sativa yet it was relaxing to the max. No stress, all fun and games. Quite talkative in group atmospheres. I would buy this strain over and over till I die.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
travel
Member since 2013
A very high functioning strand. Purely cerebral.
ArousedCreativeEuphoric
marramj14
Member since 2015
High-quality medicine. I tried and still am using the LA Confidential Indica co2 oil, but it was hard to have the energy to take another dab when my Crohn's flares would come back 15-20 minutes after dabbing took them away. With this Lemon Thai Sativa, I can take a dab of this co2 oil, top shelf qua...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
FRANKENLOVER
Member since 2015
I had actually avoided this strain based on reviews & word of mouth, however, my dispensary was down to slim pickings so I finally thought what the hell. I immediately thought to myself,"Why the hell did I wait so long to try this sugar coated happiness?" This is one of my top 3 favorites for dayt...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Feathers
Member since 2011
Good daytime energetic Sativa... would definitely get again, anytime.
EnergeticFocusedTinglyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Strain
Lemon Thai
First strain child
Prayer Tower
child
Second strain child
Lemon Stomper
child

Products with Lemon Thai

