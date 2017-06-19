12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Roll-uh-Bowl™ / Orange Sherburnt is an easy to store fold-able, portable silicone water pipe. All Roll-uh-Bowl™ units come equipped with a Graffix™ removable downstem, alloy eject a bowl and silicone "Smoky Bubbles. Anywhere" storage band. Features: • Translucent Orange• 8" tall when in use• 1-1/2" diameter• Folds to fit into palm of hand• 9mm Graffix™ Composite Down Stem w/ GLID 1way stopper ball• 9mm alloy eject a bowl • Odorless & flavorless• Easy to clean - Dishwasher safe!• 100% Grade VI Healthcare Silicone• Made in the USA
on June 19th, 2017
As a local from glenwood springs, co this is an awesome product for rafting! I love the river in glenwood and i raft often. This is nice for when you are rafting in the glenwood canyon and the rapids are very chill and smooth, i load up a nice fat bowl of green crack and enjoy it with my friends. Portable item as well, it just easily folds up. Hands down, very great product! I highly recommend this!
on May 27th, 2017
Product functions very well. The rubbery material is soft enough not to break, but is also strong enough to deliver a smooth hit. Great Buy!