About this product

Full Strength 1000mg CBD per 15ml / 0.5 ounce bottle Serving size is 1/4 dropper or less (10 drops or less) Servings Per Container: 30 Ingredients: Coconut Oil (MCT), Hemp Extract Quality + Potency Guarantee Full Spectrum Sun grown in Oregon CO2 Extract NO herbicides, pesticides, solvents NO fillers, additives, preservatives or flavorings Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Contains less than .3% THC Vegan, Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Organic Read more about The Rosebud Difference. Dosage Suggested use for adults with Rosebud 1000mg CBD is 1-2 servings once or twice a day. Serving size is 1/4 dropper or under. 1/4 dropper is about 17mg CBD 1/2 dropper is about 35mg CBD 3/4 droppe ris about 52mg CBD 1 full dropper is about 70mg CBD How to Use Rosebud CBD oil can be used orally and topically with humans and pets. Shake well before using Twist the childproof cap off Fill the dropper to desired amount Administer oil Drop directly under your tongue, hold for 15-30 seconds and then swallow Add to your favorite beverage or snack Add drops directly to skin or favorite lotion