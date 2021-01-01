 Loading…

Royal Remedies Zkittles Delta 8 THC Cartridge

by Royal Remedies

Royal Remedies Vaping Vape Pens Royal Remedies Zkittles Delta 8 THC Cartridge

$16.00MSRP

About this product

Royal Remedies Delta 8 THC Zkittles cartridge is an Indica dominant strain that will leave you feeling focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help you unwind after a long day. Zkittles is often described as tasting the rainbow, with a powerful mix of grape, lemon, and berry. Taste: Sweet, tropical, fruity blend Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Happy Lab Tested No PG or VG Vitamin E Free Proudly Made In The USA

About this brand

Royal Remedies Logo
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.

