About this product
Black Cherry Soda Pre-Roll 1g by Royal Tree Gardens
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.