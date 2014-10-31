One of the lesser-known strains, this hybrid is a purported cross between Black Cherry Soda and Querkle. The flowers have purple-red coloration and are often sticky to the touch thanks to heavy trichome production. Black Dahlia leans toward its indica genetics and delivers strong body effects suitable for insomnia and pain relief.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
53
CosmicBlort
rileyrenner
Puma2015
Blissful
Stossa
Find Black Dahlia nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Dahlia nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Black Dahlia
Hang tight. We're looking for Black Dahlia nearby.