  Black Dahlia
Black Dahlia

One of the lesser-known strains, this hybrid is a purported cross between Black Cherry Soda and Querkle. The flowers have purple-red coloration and are often sticky to the touch thanks to heavy trichome production. Black Dahlia leans toward its indica genetics and delivers strong body effects suitable for insomnia and pain relief. 

Effects

Relaxed 60%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 34%
Uplifted 29%
Pain 68%
Stress 56%
Insomnia 51%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 31%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

53

CosmicBlort
Member since 2010
This bud is very dark, almost black in color. It is noticeably darker in color than any other bud that sits next to it. The taste is almost cigar-like, with a smoky strong taste that is not in any way like skunk or 'normal' bud. It's a great after dinner smoke, with a shot of single malt or port wi...
Tingly
rileyrenner
Member since 2014
The CBD level of Divine Kind's batch of Dhalia is out of this world. It gets me through tough mornings with my gastrointestinal issues.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Puma2015
Member since 2015
First time I tried this strain in wax. I couldn't stop coughing and after that went away, boom I was spacing away and I felt good and happy and pain free. I do enjoy this strain.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Blissful
Member since 2013
Great for pain and sleep. By far one of the best strains out there. Its a head and body high.
Sleepy
Stossa
Member since 2013
This is flat out the best Nighttime strain in the book for me! THC levels regularly at 21%, CBD regularly around 3%, this strain is the best at allowing me to get a good night sleep while controlling my pain, so much so that I regularly use it to ween down further on pain medication at night, it pro...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Photos

Lineage

Querkle
Black Cherry Soda
Black Dahlia

Products with Black Dahlia

Most popular in