Purple Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Purple Skunk is an uplifting, sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 and an older purple strain. Its small to medium flowers will mature at 8 to 9 weeks and have a distinctive skunky smell and an earthy, almost wine-like taste. This strain leans heavily toward the active for a euphoric, cheerful buzz. Purple Skunk does have high THC levels, so it can be a bit intense for some patients when it comes to psychoactive effects.
