 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. VW Bus Rolling Tray

VW Bus Rolling Tray

by RPD

Write a review
RPD Smoking Rolling Trays VW Bus Rolling Tray

Buy Here

About this product

With a mix of psychedelic colors and a soothing nostalgic quality, this metal rolling tray is sure to give you the peaceful rolling experience that you desire! Made of durable metal with a high-quality print on its front, this rolling tray features a vivid and crisp image of a hippie van with swirling pops of color behind it. With plenty of space to enjoy for your rolling supplies to assure that nothing goes to waste or gets lost, a rolling tray is an essential accessory for any smoking collection! This tray is a convenient 10.75″ X 6.5″ in size.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RPD Logo
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.