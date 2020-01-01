 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Storage
  Flower storage
  5. RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid

RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid

by RYOT®

RYOT® Storage Flower Storage RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid
$36.00MSRP

About this product

Designed to accommodate RYOT® glass jars, the RYOT® Jar Box with 3 Clear Jars with Beech Lid includes three containers custom built for herb storage. This innovative storage solution facilitates storing three unique blends in durable and airtight containers. All RYOT® jars feature a high-quality silicone and are free of chemicals that could alter your blend. Available in 4 variations: 2+1 Beech: 2 Wood Beech Lid Clear Jars, 1 Beech Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder 2+1 Walnut: 2 Wood Walnut Lid Clear Jars, 1 Walnut Lid RYOT® Wood Jar GR8TR® Grinder 3 Beech: 3 Beech Lid Clear Jars 3 Walnut: 3 Walnut Lid Clear Jars

About this brand

Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.