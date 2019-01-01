About this product

RYOT® STANDARD CIG with DIGGER TIP RYOT® Standard cigarette themed taster exhibits an authentic and discreet design. Stamped with the official RYOT® logo and standard solid colored mouthpiece for authenticity. Available in 3” and 2” lengths, in both smooth and digger tip options. Taster® is used under license. RYOT® DIGGER TIP Created with the ease of the user in mind, the Digger™ Tip's solid aluminum teeth do the work for you! FEATURES: Available in Short (2") and Long (3") sizes Designed to prevent heat transfer Fits all standard RYOT® Taster Boxes Dimensions: 3" L x .3125" W