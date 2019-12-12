Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained notoriety worldwide for its sweet smell and classic sativa effects. Patients who have had success with potent sativa strains such as Cannalope Haze, may find great results in our Durban Poison.
on December 12th, 2019
AAA+++ potent & fun