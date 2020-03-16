Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
PEANUT BUDDA BUDDHA FIND A DISPENSARY MED | 200mg REC | 100mg Peanut butter lovers, prepare to reach nirvana through a Peanut Budda Buddha Bar! Made with a euphoric blend of white chocolate, peanut butter and crunchy pretzels, this experience is truly divine. Winner of the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup Denver Edibles award. Our bars are developed and produced in-house using sustainably-sourced oils processed in our proprietary machines. We triple-test every batch for quality, and all our bars are gluten free and non-GMO.
on March 16th, 2020
I got so high from 2 squares. So mellow and chill. Very giggly too!
on February 25th, 2020
Relaxed and pain free it’s tasty and works great!
on December 3rd, 2019
Flavor is spot on.Delicious, but the serving size for me was light. I have the recreational 100 mg bar, so 5 mg is the serving, but I'm a big guy with a bit of a tolerance, so the 5mg was not enough. Nice and mellow but not as much as I was looking for. 10 will probably be perfect. Highly recommend