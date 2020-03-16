 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha

by Incredibles

4.84
PEANUT BUDDA BUDDHA FIND A DISPENSARY MED | 200mg REC | 100mg Peanut butter lovers, prepare to reach nirvana through a Peanut Budda Buddha Bar! Made with a euphoric blend of white chocolate, peanut butter and crunchy pretzels, this experience is truly divine. Winner of the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup Denver Edibles award. Our bars are developed and produced in-house using sustainably-sourced oils processed in our proprietary machines. We triple-test every batch for quality, and all our bars are gluten free and non-GMO.

4.84

youaredie99

I got so high from 2 squares. So mellow and chill. Very giggly too!

lileve27

Relaxed and pain free it’s tasty and works great!

Evil_Uncle_Buddah

Flavor is spot on.Delicious, but the serving size for me was light. I have the recreational 100 mg bar, so 5 mg is the serving, but I'm a big guy with a bit of a tolerance, so the 5mg was not enough. Nice and mellow but not as much as I was looking for. 10 will probably be perfect. Highly recommend

Founded in 2010, incredibles is recognized as the number one infused edible in Colorado. Known as experts in both infused edibles and extracts, incredibles has become synonymous with quality and consistency throughout the country and around the globe. With experienced leadership having over 20 years of combined food and product manufacturing experience, it’s no surprise that incredibles’ mission is to consistently provide high-quality, handcrafted infused products that taste great. incredibles products, which include a wide variety of chocolate bars, gummies, and concentrates for both medical and adult-use are carried by more than 760 Colorado dispensaries. Every edible consists of precisely measured e-portions ensuring dose accuracy and effectiveness. The company’s founders are dedicated to seeking responsible industry growth and are actively involved in education, legislation, and advocacy. Members of the incredibles executive team proudly serve on many reputable industry boards and understand the importance of producing the highest quality products possible. Whether for medicinal or recreational purposes, every product undergoes a rigorous testing process through state-certified labs. As a result, incredibles edibles and extracts exceed state regulations and are of unmatched quality and consistency.