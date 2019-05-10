 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Split Balance Live Resin 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM concentrates are thoughtfully extracted from the finest hand-trimmed flower to preserve rich terpene profiles. RYTHM Balance (hybrid) provides a warm, easygoing lift that takes the edge off without slowing you down. Depending on consistency, live concentrates can be vaporized, smoked, and/or dabbed. Sweet bubblegum and fruity strawberry notes create a perfect Balance in this RYTHM Banana Split. What’s left? Effects that are split between euphoria and happiness.

AmberGlass

Use Medical for Fibro Pain, Depression, & Social Anxiety. Love Banana Split flower because it makes me happy. I like to use it when I go out. Just started using Live Resins. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE...If it is a HYBRID, tell us the Sativa/Indica ratio. (and yes I searched for the answer on several sites) I only use Indica if I'm staying home or to help with sleep. I have to have straight Sativa or a Hybrid of at least 70 during the day for some energy. It's hard enough to research what products work best for us; and be our own Doctor and Phamacist. Some people think it's all about getting high. But for some of us, it's a move away from decades of Big Pharma and trying to figure out what works best to give us a better quality of life.

from RYTHMon May 29th, 2019

Hey there - We're humbled to help with your pain. So glad to hear that Banana Split is bringing you happiness. Banana Split is a sativa dominant strain. Thank you for your feedback and we're glad you're finding relief!

BurninateDabs

This product is enough to amaze anyone, conneisseur or beginner. The terpenes remind me of candy, with banana undertones from the Banana Kush parent. These effects can creep up on you, so pace yourself. You will be fully relaxed for hours from head to toe, while you feel uplifted mentally. GTI Rhythm concentrates continue to surprise me in quality.

from RYTHMon October 1st, 2018

Thank you so much for your review! We're glad you've found your rythm!

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/