AmberGlass on May 10th, 2019

Use Medical for Fibro Pain, Depression, & Social Anxiety. Love Banana Split flower because it makes me happy. I like to use it when I go out. Just started using Live Resins. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE...If it is a HYBRID, tell us the Sativa/Indica ratio. (and yes I searched for the answer on several sites) I only use Indica if I'm staying home or to help with sleep. I have to have straight Sativa or a Hybrid of at least 70 during the day for some energy. It's hard enough to research what products work best for us; and be our own Doctor and Phamacist. Some people think it's all about getting high. But for some of us, it's a move away from decades of Big Pharma and trying to figure out what works best to give us a better quality of life.