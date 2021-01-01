 Loading…

  5. RYTHM High CBD Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Orange Herijuana 3.5g
Hybrid

RYTHM High CBD Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Orange Herijuana 3.5g

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM High CBD Hybrid Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Orange Herijuana 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM High CBD Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Orange Herijuana [orig: Orange Creamsicle x Herijuana ]is a comforting CBD-rich hybrid, with bright lemony-orange flavors balanced with earthy diesel.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Orange Herijuana

Orange Herijuana

Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

