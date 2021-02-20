About this product
Strain description: Orange Herijuana [orig: Orange Creamsicle x Herijuana ]is a comforting CBD-rich hybrid, with bright lemony-orange flavors balanced with earthy diesel.
Orange Herijuana is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Herijuana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
