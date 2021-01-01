 Loading…

  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Flower Doc Brownie 1/8oz
Hybrid

Hybrid

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Flower Doc Brownie 1/8oz

by RYTHM

by RYTHM

RYTHM Cannabis Flower RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium Flower Doc Brownie 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM High-CBD Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Doc Brownie [orig: Brownie Scout x Undisclosed Kush] is a high CBD strain that promotes relaxation combined with a mild cerebral high.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Doc Brownie

Doc Brownie

Doc Brownie is an indica-leaning hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the effects of Doc Brownie. If you've smoked Doc Brownie recently, let us know about it by leaving a review.

