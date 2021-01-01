 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Mini Buds Afternoon Delight #4 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Hybrid Mini Buds Afternoon Delight #4 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Afternoon Delight #4 [orig: GMO x Trophy Wife] is a balanced and blissful hybrid, dominated by pungent diesel and balanced with earthy undertones.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Afternoon Delight

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

