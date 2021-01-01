RYTHM Hybrid Mini Buds Afternoon Delight #4 1/8oz
RYTHM Hybrid Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Afternoon Delight #4 [orig: GMO x Trophy Wife] is a balanced and blissful hybrid, dominated by pungent diesel and balanced with earthy undertones.
Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency.
