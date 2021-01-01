RYTHM Hybrid Premium Flower French King 1/8oz
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: French King, a Hidden Hills cut, is a hybrid strain, offering earthy, citrus flavors and balanced, calming effects.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
French King
French King is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of French King - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review
