RYTHM Hybrid Ready to Use Vape Pen Afternoon Delight #7 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Afternoon Delight #7 [orig: GMO x Trophy Wife] is a balanced and blissful hybrid, featuring notes of floral and citrus and a subtle layer of earthy diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Afternoon Delight
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency.
