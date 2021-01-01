 Loading…

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Afternoon Delight #4 300mg

by RYTHM

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Afternoon Delight #4 [orig: GMO x Trophy Wife] is a balanced and blissful hybrid, dominated by pungent diesel and balanced with earthy undertones.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Afternoon Delight
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Afternoon Delight, created by Colorado Seed Inc., is a difficult strain to track down. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. 

