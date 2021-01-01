RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Scout Breath 500mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Scout Breath, an indica dominant strain, has kushy earth aromas, knockout power, and a real presence. The mother of this potent cultivar was the 2015 ICmag Cup Champion and Scout Breath carries on that legacy as a champion contender.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Scout Breath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Scout Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Scout Breath - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.