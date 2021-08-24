About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives.



Strain description: Scout Breath, an indica dominant strain, has kushy earth aromas, knockout power, and a real presence. The mother of this potent cultivar was the 2015 ICmag Cup Champion and Scout Breath carries on that legacy as a champion contender.