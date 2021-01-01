RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Blue Flame OG 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blue Flame OG [orig: OG #18 x White Walker] is a calming indica dominant strain, with sweet but pungent diesel aromas and flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Blue Flame
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.