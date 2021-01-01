 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Blue Flame OG 300mg

by RYTHM

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blue Flame OG [orig: OG #18 x White Walker] is a calming indica dominant strain, with sweet but pungent diesel aromas and flavors.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blue Flame

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.

