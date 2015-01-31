ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

231 reviews

Super Blue Dream

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Super Blue Dream
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Super Silver Haze was crossed with Blue Dream to create this fun and potent hybrid. Super Blue Dream is fast-acting and known for creating head-heavy effects. Taking after its sativa heritage, this strain is energizing and great for daytime use. While Super Blue Dream is powerful, it still allows you to focus and get things done. Similar to its Blue Dream parent, Super Blue Dream features a sour blueberry aroma. Due to this strain’s head-heavy effects, it may not be a good choice for consumers who suffer from headaches. For those who are afflicted with stress or anxiety, however, Super Blue Dream may be a good strain to try.

Effects

Show all

144 people reported 1095 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 48%
Creative 37%
Stress 40%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

231

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Super Blue Dream

Most popular in