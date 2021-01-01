RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Venom OG 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Venom OG [orig: Poison OG x Rare Dankness] is a drowsy indica dominant strain, with sharp notes of diesel, sweet & sour lemon, and earthy pine.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Venom OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. It's marked by dense, forest-green buds with a tangle of bright orange hairs. Venom OG has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG to be a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Growers should note that Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period. Venom OG is bred by Rare Darkness Seeds.
