RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citradelic Sunset 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Citradelic Sunset is an energizing and uplifting sativa dominant strain, with flavors of tart orange and lime, balanced with a hint of sweetness.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Citradelic Sunset
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.