  Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

Effects

686 people reported 4916 effects
Happy 57%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 49%
Focused 38%
Stress 28%
Depression 27%
Pain 19%
Anxiety 17%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

982

Lineage

Nevil's Wreck
Ghost OG
Ghost Train Haze
Alpha Express
Urkle Train Haze
Grow info

Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for Growing Ghost Train Haze Cannabis
Tips for Growing Ghost Train Haze Cannabis
The 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
7 high-energy cannabis strains to help you get active and fight fatigue
7 high-energy cannabis strains to help you get active and fight fatigue

