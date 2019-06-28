TestSmoker on March 4th, 2019

Yes, this is the little thing we have dreamed about for so long. It is not only in a reasonable price range, but the build quality is just right. I got mine from a Vapor Guru in Portland, Maine and it works like a charm. I was a novice when I started this, and I had a bit of a struggle to get the temperature right. Those button pushes are okay to do when it is a sunny afternoon, but in the night, with cramp in my back and in pain, is it a bit tricky. I would have love to have a digital readout and control, but there are other alternatives for that. This vape is doing everything it says it should. You will not be disappointed in the small and handy size. The ease of use, and the quality for the money you get. Heck, I think I will buy me another one....