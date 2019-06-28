Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
YOUR SENSES HAVE WAITED FOR THIS MOMENT... When an idea meets the passion required to bring a solution to a market’s problem. The herbal vape community has been missing a convenient, dependable and powerful solution to vape ANY thick herbal oil or distillates. We had to change that. THE NEXT EVOLUTION FOR HERBAL EXTRACTS AND DISTILLATES IS HERE. The Swan is miniaturized powerhouse designed for one specific purpose. To realize your oil’s full potential. Thick oils require specialized power management to ensure a smooth vape every time. Have you ever wondered why your oil tastes different after multiple uses with the current crop of oil vaporizers? Their power settings are designed and manufactured to Chinese standards using incorrect technology. Your oil sticks to everything! Its viscosity requires a vaporizer powerful enough to blast through the thickest of concentrates or oils. You’ve waited for a compact vaporizer battery that delivers a punch! Available in 4 different colors: Lava Shell, Blue Metal, Black Metal and Silver Metal SPECIFICATIONS Mod Size: 64mm x 31 mm x 16mm Tank Size: 64mm x 11 mm Battery Capacity: 650mAh Battery Type: Class A Lithium Battery 4 Temperature Ranges with Temperature Indicator Lights Micro USB Port 5-minute Safety auto-shut off Safety Protection: Overcharge/Over discharge Protection/Over current/Short-Circuit Protection Overheat/Overload Protection
on June 28th, 2019
I was reading the reviews and thought I should write my review. I love it. I have had mine for like 4 years. Never a problem. Keep it clean from leaking cartridges and no prob. Fits in pocket with out worry of breaking cartridge. Very discreet. The stick on little cover came out later. So cant comment.
on March 19th, 2019
Didn’t work and when removing the cartridge the vape pulled the contact pin out of the cartridge, breaking it. Don’t buy this garbage.
on March 4th, 2019
Yes, this is the little thing we have dreamed about for so long. It is not only in a reasonable price range, but the build quality is just right. I got mine from a Vapor Guru in Portland, Maine and it works like a charm. I was a novice when I started this, and I had a bit of a struggle to get the temperature right. Those button pushes are okay to do when it is a sunny afternoon, but in the night, with cramp in my back and in pain, is it a bit tricky. I would have love to have a digital readout and control, but there are other alternatives for that. This vape is doing everything it says it should. You will not be disappointed in the small and handy size. The ease of use, and the quality for the money you get. Heck, I think I will buy me another one....