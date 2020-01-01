 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Other grow supplies
  5. P SCROG 4X4

P SCROG 4X4

by SCROGGER

Write a review
SCROGGER Growing Other Grow Supplies P SCROG 4X4
SCROGGER Growing Other Grow Supplies P SCROG 4X4
SCROGGER Growing Other Grow Supplies P SCROG 4X4
SCROGGER Growing Other Grow Supplies P SCROG 4X4
SCROGGER Growing Other Grow Supplies P SCROG 4X4

$149.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The P SCROG 4x4 is a modular trellis/ScrOG frame that captures 4 clear polycarbonate screens each. The frames are designed such that the screens can "pop in and pop out" and can capture either Primary screens (3.25" openings [8.26 cm]) or Pro screens (5" openings [12.70 cm]) or a combination of the two.Each single pack kit contains 1 each of and each bulk 6-pack contains 6 each of the items below: 1 ea. - satin finish anodized aluminum frame assembled measurements 42.25" (107.32 cm) x 43.00" (109.22 cm), assembled weight 4 lbs. (1.81 kilos) 1 ea. - package of 6 stainless steel pan head phillips screw and 6 stainless steel wing nuts 4 ea. - polycarbonate screens with 3.25" (8.26 cm) openings or 4 polycarbonate screens with 5" (12.70 cm) openings 4 ea. - (Optional) polypropylene leg clamps and stainless steel hardware Used with 1" outer diameter pipe or 3/4" PVC (not included)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SCROGGER Logo
ScrOG has gained popularity among home and commercial growers as a reliable method to reduce grow space requirements and increase yields. Unfortunately, growers quickly encounter the frustrations and weaknesses associated with traditional fixed ScrOG methods. SCROGGER manufactures ScrOG growing kits that eliminates the hassle of PVC, trellis net and bamboo while providing a portable, reusable and time saving device. All components are non-porous and washable reducing the threat of powdery mildew or other contaminants. Kits come in individual plant or 4x4 and 2x4 sizes.