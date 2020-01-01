E1 Air Filtration Unit (Mobile)
by Element Grow
The P SCROG 4x4 is a modular trellis/ScrOG frame that captures 4 clear polycarbonate screens each. The frames are designed such that the screens can "pop in and pop out" and can capture either Primary screens (3.25" openings [8.26 cm]) or Pro screens (5" openings [12.70 cm]) or a combination of the two.Each single pack kit contains 1 each of and each bulk 6-pack contains 6 each of the items below: 1 ea. - satin finish anodized aluminum frame assembled measurements 42.25" (107.32 cm) x 43.00" (109.22 cm), assembled weight 4 lbs. (1.81 kilos) 1 ea. - package of 6 stainless steel pan head phillips screw and 6 stainless steel wing nuts 4 ea. - polycarbonate screens with 3.25" (8.26 cm) openings or 4 polycarbonate screens with 5" (12.70 cm) openings 4 ea. - (Optional) polypropylene leg clamps and stainless steel hardware Used with 1" outer diameter pipe or 3/4" PVC (not included)
