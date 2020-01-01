About this product

P SCROG is the first commercially available portable and adjustable ScrOG growing kit. Using the P SCROG portable grow kit and ScrOG (Screen of green) method results in bushy, horizontal plants with a sheet of buds, developing in unison. All buds receive optimal light intensity and are not stunted due to upper growth shading. Plant energy is focused solely on bud development resulting in larger buds and maximum yield per plant. This unique patent pending design assembles in minutes without tools. No more DIY bamboo, PVC and trellis netting. Easily rotate or move a P SCROG’d plant, allowing individual care. The screens individually adjust vertically 12 inches. Fully extended, the Pro (top) screen sits about 48 inches high. The screen material is a very tough, clear poly carbonate that has 99% light penetration and is warrantied for 5 years. The system is completely reusable and can accommodate virtually any container. The P SCROG training screen is approximately 21" square with 36 - 3.25" openings. FIVE YEAR WARRANTY Includes: 1 - 24" Base with channel lock 4 - Multi-directional removable casters 4 - Vertical telescoping rods with base caps 4 - Junction caps 1 - Primary screen 21" square with 3.25" openings 1 - Container attachment accessory pack * Plant container not included. Fits most round or square containers.