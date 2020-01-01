 Loading…
  5. Caesar Wax 1g
Hybrid

Caesar Wax 1g

by Seattle Marijuana Company

About this product

About this strain

Caesar

Caesar
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Caesar is a cross between a female Original Glue and a Triple OG father. Named after Caesar from Planet of the Apes, this strain was bred to be a new leader in the family of Glue-based genetics. Consumers can expect the insane trichome production associated with Original Glue alongside a potent gassy nose that will catch attention after cracking the seal. Prepare to be baked in physical bliss and relaxation.

 

About this brand

