Big Smooth Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
by Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
About this product
2 x .75g Preroll Pack
About this strain
Big Smooth
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.