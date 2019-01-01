About this product
While the Sunset Sherbet strain might not be the easiest strain to grow, it is not impossible for the astute rookie. The medicinal value is undeniable and with relatively fast flowering times and large yields, Sunset Sherbet is always a great, cost effective choice.
About this strain
Sunset
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.