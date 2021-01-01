Select Elite .5g Grape Ape - Indica
by Select Oil
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 50.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.
Be the first to review this product.