Sativa

4.1 34 reviews

Hawaiian Sativa

Hawaiian Sativa is a pure sativa strain that heads straight to the head with little to no body effects for some consumers. The head effects might be a little intense for new consumers or those looking for more calming effects. Hawaiian Sativa has also earned the nickname “banana pot,” not because of its tropical heritage, but because it grows long, curved flowers that resemble the fruit. These “banana buds” actually smell and taste more like citrus, but their added length provides plenty of room for sticky resin, making this a potent strain with high THC levels. Since its effects are so active, this strain is popular for daytime consumption and has shown effectiveness as a treatment for glaucoma patients. As a true sativa, Hawaiian Sativa plants grow tall and take a full 12 weeks to flower, but the rewards are plentiful for the patient grower.

Uplifted 77%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 59%
Creative 40%
Energetic 33%
Stress 70%
Depression 48%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 55%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 7%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

34

Avatar for someguy2448
Member since 2011
First few hours: Very uplifting experience. You slowly feel that you are entering another plane of existence. You slowly feel as if you are having a very vivid dream of a memory. The strain brings back memories depending on the outside stimuli. In other words, if you listen to a certain song, you wi...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Daccan
Member since 2013
A very good Sativa with an incredibly long buzz. I smoked several bowls of this by myself and I was left having closed eye visuals and open eye visuals and had music playing in my head. I would not recommend it to beginners because I smoked it from a steamroller at one point and the high was super i...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for GregoryB907
Member since 2016
Had it once as a birthday gift and absolutely loved it. Sadly I can't find any seeds online. Please for the love of all that is holy, someone point me in the right direction. All I can find is federation seeds but I believe they are no longer operating. Send me a link peeps! Thanks!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Milfweed91
Member since 2018
I really enjoyed the uplifting high. I felt creative, energized and relaxed. Need to pick up more.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Hawaiian
Hawaiian Sativa
Blue Hawaiian
