Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Two recent favorites come together in this cross by Equilibrium Genetics from Mendicino, California. Crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2, Cookie Glue increases the yield from Cookies, while also improving the trichome production and adding a gassy aroma. This strain remains sedative with a big-time body buzz that will keep you spaced out and happy all day long.