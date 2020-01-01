Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production. This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD.