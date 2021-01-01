 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Select Elite Live 1g Maui Wowie - Sativa
Sativa

Select Elite Live 1g Maui Wowie - Sativa

by Select Oil

Write a review
Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live 1g Maui Wowie - Sativa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Now that’s better.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review