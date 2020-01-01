Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Shining Silver Haze is Royal Queen Seeds’ version of Super Silver Haze. Created through a ceaseless pursuit of quality Haze genetics, Shining Silver Haze blends classic early 70’s Haze effects into a modern, high-potency, heavy yielding strain. The onset of this strain is primarily cerebral, offering an uplifting buzz that takes the edge of repetitive tasks or chores. The bouquet is sweet and spiced, offering traditional Haze notes overlaid with a hint of pepper. Enjoy this sativa-dominant strain throughout the day to jumpstart euphoria and enhance mood.
Be the first to review this product.