  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Select Fresh .3g Sherbert - Hybrid
Hybrid

Select Fresh .3g Sherbert - Hybrid

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Fresh .3g Sherbert - Hybrid

About this product

Combining botanical terpenes and premium oil, Select Fresh delivers bold, mouth-watering flavors and high-quality experience every time. Our premium, high quality distillate oil is expertly paired with flavorful botanical terpenes. Sold separately - the sleek, rechargeable Go battery pairs perfectly with Fresh interchangeable .3g cartridges.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Sherbert

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet" and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

