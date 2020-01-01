 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. California Kush

California Kush

by Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds California Kush

About this product

California Kush Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: California Kush from Sensible Seeds is a Beautiful Indica Dom hybrid strain which produces large compact buds with an abundance of leaves. A myriad of light green and electric blue hues mixed in with a large selection of trichomes make this lady a pleasure to behold. THC is around a mellow 13% and the CBD is quite high so good for medical use. Whilst it is mostly used for stress medically, its seen a lot of use to treat insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety, and depression. Easy to grow so suitable for the novice… Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with a hint of coffee. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more obvious when smoked. The smoked effects are nice and balanced, leaving you feeling happy, lazy and sleepy but without totally zonking you out. Nice one for the poets and surfers chilling out on a warm beach. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 55% Indica / 45% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Early October Yield: Indoor: 425 to 475g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 250g/plant Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm THC: 13 to 15% CBD: Medium to High Genetics: Purps x L.A Confidential Medicinal Properties: Medical Conditions: Stress, insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety and depression Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Coffee, Earthy, Sweet, Woody Effect: Highly relaxing, uplift in mood Grow Difficulty: Easy

About this brand

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.