Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
California Kush Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: California Kush from Sensible Seeds is a Beautiful Indica Dom hybrid strain which produces large compact buds with an abundance of leaves. A myriad of light green and electric blue hues mixed in with a large selection of trichomes make this lady a pleasure to behold. THC is around a mellow 13% and the CBD is quite high so good for medical use. Whilst it is mostly used for stress medically, its seen a lot of use to treat insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety, and depression. Easy to grow so suitable for the novice… Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with a hint of coffee. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more obvious when smoked. The smoked effects are nice and balanced, leaving you feeling happy, lazy and sleepy but without totally zonking you out. Nice one for the poets and surfers chilling out on a warm beach. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 55% Indica / 45% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: Early October Yield: Indoor: 425 to 475g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 250g/plant Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm THC: 13 to 15% CBD: Medium to High Genetics: Purps x L.A Confidential Medicinal Properties: Medical Conditions: Stress, insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety and depression Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Coffee, Earthy, Sweet, Woody Effect: Highly relaxing, uplift in mood Grow Difficulty: Easy
Be the first to review this product.