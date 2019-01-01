 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Sensible Seeds

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: The reputation of this Californian super strain has spread like wildfire and now has become in great demand by growers and consumers everywhere. Because of it’s delicious smooth clean pleasing aroma and how it helps you unwind after a long busy day, that’s what makes GSC a top strain for all occasions. No denying GSC carries a very strong blow and punch to the senses. This potent strain is especially for those of you who are hardcore tokers, as it’s one of the most potent strains available on the market. Spectacular looking colourful buds, displaying Purple Orange Pinks very beautiful robust and solid nuggets. Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Autoflowering Flowering Time: 55 to 60 days Outdoor Harvest: Yield: Indoor: 450 to 450g/m² Height: THC: 28% CBD: 0.2% THC/CBD ratio: Genetics: OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush Aroma/Flavour: Cherry, Lemon, Mint, Sweet Fruit, Woody Effect: Cerebral High, Creative energy, Euphoria

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.