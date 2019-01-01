About this product
OUR 20 COUNT 50MG BAG OF CBD EDI-TREATS FOR YOUR PET. THEY ARE AVAILABLE IN TWO DIFFERENT FLAVORS VEGAN PEANUT BUTTER AND CHICKEN & SWEET POTATO. ALL NATURAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS WITH THE BEST CO2 EXTRACTED FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL ON THE MARKET!
About this brand
Serena Pet Ltd.
All natural and organic pet CBD line for dogs, cats, horses and livestock. Our line of tinctures, sprays and edi-treats our geared specifically with your furry friends in mind. Formulated by a 12 year cannabinoid specialist, and third party lab tested to guarantee your pet nothing but the best. Available online and at stores near you!