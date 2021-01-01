 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Cream OG

by Shango

Shango Cannabis Flower Banana Cream OG

About this strain

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.

