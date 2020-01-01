Shelby County Community Services

Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Best Friend OG was bred by Jinxproof Genetics by crossing Hell's OG and Purple Haze. The two strains come together to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Buds are olive green with orange pistils and smells of grapefruit with an OG funk.